UNF honors Veterans Day with flag display, tribute ceremony, art and wellness projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Veterans Day, the University of North Florida will be hosting a series of free and open-to-the-public events throughout the month of November to recognize our local military heroes.

Veterans Day Flag Display

The annual Veterans Day Flag Display will take place at the UNF Green on Monday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov.10. There will reportedly be over 1,500 American flags on display to represent the military-connected students on Campus.

Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony

To honor and recognize the University of North Florida students, staff, alumni, faculty, and community members who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Military, the annual tribute ceremony hosted by the UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center (MVRC) will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Veterans Plaza at the John A. Delaney Student Union.

The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Richard Tryon, U.S. Marine Crops (retired) and senior fellow for international leadership in the UNF Hicks Honors College. After graduating from the Naval Academy in 1975, Tryon was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He quickly climbed the ranks and held various positions, including Special Operations Command of Europe and Commander of the Marine Corps Forces Command in the U.S. and Europe. Tryon was also appointed Deputy Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the Pentagon and Commanding General of the Multinational Force-West in Iraq during his distinguished 44-year-long career in the military.

Veterans-Themed Market Day

The MVRC will cohost the Market Days with the Student Union for UNF students, staff, and faculty from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Osprey Plaza.

Marines Birthday Party

The MVRC will celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday with a cake provided to students, staff, and faculty starting at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the MVRC in Founders Hall

Combat Papar Art Exhibition

A showcase of artwork produced during a Combat Paper workshop series held the previous weekend, led by printmaking professors Shelia Goloborotko and Drew Francis Cameron will be on display in the Lufrano Intercultural Gallery at the John A. Delaney Student Union from Thursday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 24.

During the workshop series, Veterans and family members of those who served can honor their military service by transforming old uniforms into art.

“Military in Memoriam” at the UNF Seaside Sculpture Park

The UNF sculpture program has installed five new student-created sculptures at the UNF Seaside SculptureCorps Park at Jacksonville Beach, including Ethan Harmon’s “Military in Memoriam.”

This sculpture was reportedly designed to pay homage to the sacrifices of those who had served in the U.S. Military since WWII. Each tag showcases the total number of active-duty service members and combat-related deaths in each branch of defense to bring to light the number of people who have given their lives for their country.

Veterans Health and Wellness Monitoring Program

Later in the week, The UNF MedNexus will launch a pilot program to help Veterans in Flagler County track their health and fitness statistics. Further details will be released at a later date.





About the University of North Florida

The University of North Florida is a nationally recognized institution, which is situated on a beautiful and vast 1,381-acre campus in Jacksonville, surrounded by nature’s beauty. With a student population of nearly 17,000, UNF comprises six colleges of distinction that offer innovative programs in high-demand fields. UNF professors offer individualized attention to students, and the University has established strong community partnerships that enable students to acquire valuable real-world experience. As a leading public university, UNF is dedicated to preparing students to make a positive impact in Florida and beyond. For more information, please visit www.unf.edu.

