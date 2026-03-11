UNF hosts ice hockey nationals after record season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Ice Hockey Club is making its first AAU Nationals appearance Wednesday night, facing St. John Fisher University at 6 p.m. at the Community First Igloo.

After their best season ever, 15 wins and 8 losses, the Ospreys are ready to play at home.

Freshman George Brkljacic broke an AAU record, scoring over 60 goals and more than 100 points this season.

“We’re honored to represent UNF and can’t wait to compete in front of our fans,” team captain Jeremy Diaz said.

Tickets are available at the door. Click here for more information.

