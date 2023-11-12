UNF MedNexus launches health and wellness monitoring program for Veterans in Flagler County

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — UNF MedNexus is embarking on a pilot program aimed at aiding veterans in Flagler County in monitoring their fitness and wellness through the use of Fitbit wearable devices.

This virtual care initiative is designed to support veterans in achieving health goals, enhancing activity levels, and reducing weight, ultimately preventing potential future hospitalizations and other significant complications.

“As we honor Veterans Day this week, we are proud to launch this health monitoring program for the Flagler County veterans community that will help those who have given so much in service to our country,” said Dr. Julie Merten, UNF MedNexus associate dean.

The program will continuously monitor various health parameters, including heart rate, activity levels, nutritional status, sleep patterns, and VO2max. Participants will have the ability to track their health status conveniently through a custom app on their smartphones, and daily emails will provide specific recommendations for health improvement.

Leading this innovative initiative is Dr. Shyam Paryani, a retired physician and current UNF Health Administration faculty member. Drawing from his experience working with student-athletes and older adults through similar remote patient monitoring, Dr. Paryani has spearheaded projects involving the use of various sensors to detect health abnormalities.

To provide more insights into the program, an information session is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Flagler County Government Services Building located at 1769 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell, Florida. Dr.

Paryani will host the session, and those interested in learning more or participating can contact him at s.paryani@unf.edu.

