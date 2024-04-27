UNF partners with Green Flower, introduces 2 new cannabis education certificates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has expanded its online cannabis education classes in partnership with Green Flower, a leading provider of cannabis education, with the additions of the Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management program and the brand-new Cannabis Product Development and Design program.

“We are delighted to expand our cannabis education portfolio in collaboration with Green Flower,” said Edythe M. Abdullah, dean of UNF’s Division of Continuing Education. “These new certificates offer students a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis industry and prepare them for rewarding careers.”

The Cannabis Product Development and Design Certificate is designed for students interested in the formulation, manufacturing and marketing of cannabis products, while the Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Certificate is for those seeking to play a leadership role in regulatory compliance, risk management and legal issues in the cannabis industry.

These new programs are in addition to UNF’s 3 existing online cannabis education offerings:

Cannabis Fundamentals Certificate: A foundational program covering the history, science and laws related to cannabis

A foundational program covering the history, science and laws related to cannabis Cannabis Business Certificate: Focuses on the business aspects of the cannabis industry, including finance, marketing and operations.

Focuses on the business aspects of the cannabis industry, including finance, marketing and operations. Cannabis Health Care Certificate: Explores the medical uses of cannabis and its impact on patient care.

All 5 certificates are available for enrollment now, and classes are open to students anywhere — not just in the North Florida region.

For more information and to enroll in any of these programs, visit UNF’s Division of Continuing Education cannabis education page.

