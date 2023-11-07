UNF poll: Trump expands lead in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Former President Donald Trump is expanding his lead on the rest of the Republican primary field in Florida, according to a new poll from the University of North Florida.

60% of likely Republican primary voters across Florida support Trump, followed by just 21% for Governor Ron DeSantis.

Nikki Haley comes in third with 6% support, followed by Chris Christie at 2%. The remaining candidates each received 1% or less.

When asked to choose between Trump and DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head race, 59% of respondents said they would vote for Trump, with 29% for DeSantis, and 12% who don’t know or refused.

“Despite historically high approval in the polls, Governor DeSantis losing steam in his home state doesn’t bode well for his national campaign,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and professor of political science.

“Even if you wipe out the rest of the competition in a head-to-head, Trump leads DeSantis by 20 points.”

Respondents were also asked about their preferences in the 2026 race for Florida Governor. 40% said they do not know who they would vote for or refused to answer.

22% indicated a vote for Casey DeSantis, followed by 9% each for Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz.

“For now, it seems Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis is an early favorite among Republican primary voters – wouldn’t that be interesting, potentially having the DeSantises in the governor’s mansion for another 11 years.”, said Binder.



