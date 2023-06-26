UNF professor, team discover 94-million-year-old mosasaur fossils in southern badlands of Utah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a groundbreaking discovery, a research team led by a UNF professor and the Bureau of Land Management has unveiled new evolutionary insights following the remarkable find of a 94-million-year-old mosasaur in southern Utah’s gray shale badlands, as detailed in a recently published study in Cretaceous Research.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

University of North Florida faculty member Dr. Barry Albright has made a significant breakthrough in evolutionary research as part of a team led by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Their groundbreaking discovery came in the form of a 94-million-year-old mosasaur found in the gray shale badlands of the National Park Service Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in southern Utah.

The journey to uncover this ancient creature began over a decade ago when Scott Richardson, a dedicated volunteer working alongside Dr. Albright, embarked on a quest to find fossilized remains of marine creatures from the Late Cretaceous Period.

This historical period, occurring between 84 and 95 million years ago was characterized by a vast seaway that covered a significant portion of North America.

In March 2012, Richardson stumbled upon numerous small skull fragments and vertebrae scattered across a shale slope, which were later identified as belonging to an early mosasaur.

Dr. Albright explained the rarity and difficulty of finding fossils of this nature, stating, “During the time the Tropic Shale was being deposited, about 94 million years ago, mosasaurs were still very small, primitive, and in the early evolutionary stages of becoming fully marine adapted.”

The fragility and scarcity of these fossils make them highly valuable for scientific study.

Over the next two field seasons, a joint team comprising members from the BLM and the National Park Service worked tirelessly to recover nearly 50% of the specimen, enabling them to identify its precise identity.

Leading the research efforts was Dr. Alan Titus, a paleontologist from the BLM Paria River District, who was assisted by a crew of BLM staff and dedicated volunteers.

One of the volunteers, Steve Dahl, received a special honor as the new species discovered was named Sarabosaurus dahli in recognition of his contributions. The name reflects the ancient seaway in which this creature once roamed, now lost to time, as well as the mirages commonly observed in the region’s scorching summer heat.

Dr. Titus expressed the significance of their finding, noting, “Mosasaurs from younger rocks are relatively abundant, but mosasaurs are extremely rare in rocks older than about 90 million years. Finding one that preserves so much informative data, especially one of this age, is truly a significant discovery.” The discovery of such a well-preserved specimen provides invaluable insights into the evolution and antiquity of these ancient marine reptiles.

Mosasaurs, which resembled gigantic lizard-like predators, dominated the oceans during the latter part of the dinosaur age. Their ancestors were similar to modern-day Komodo Dragons but underwent significant transformations over time to adapt to aquatic life. Sarabosaurus, as an early representative of mosasaurs, retained more lizard-like features but possessed a unique characteristic—a new method of circulating blood to its brain.

Dr. Michael J. Polcyn from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands, and Southern Methodist University, Dallas, emphasized the significance of this finding.

“Sarabosaurus sheds light on long-standing questions regarding the relationship of some early-branching mosasaurid species, but also provides new insights into the evolution and antiquity of a novel cranial blood supply seen in a particular group of mosasaurs,” Dr. Polycyn stated.

The discovery of the 94-million-year-old mosasaur and the subsequent research conducted by Dr. Albright and the team from the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service will undoubtedly contribute to our understanding of ancient marine life and the evolutionary processes that shaped it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

About the University of North Florida

The University of North Florida is a nationally ranked university located on a beautiful 1,381-acre campus in Jacksonville surrounded by nature. Serving nearly 17,000 students, UNF features six colleges of distinction with innovative programs in high-demand fields. UNF students receive individualized attention from faculty and gain valuable real-world experience engaging with community partners. A top public university, UNF prepares students to make a difference in Florida and around the globe. Learn more at www.unf.edu.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.