UNF will be hosting a solar eclipse viewing party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of North Florida will be hosting a watch party to watch the solar eclipse.

This event will be open to the public.

The solar eclipse will be seen from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 14 at the UNF Green, adjacent to the Fine Arts Center.

A limited quantity of safe solar viewing glasses will be available; participants are encouraged to bring their own glasses if possible.

The family-friendly event will feature:

Viewing of the eclipse through solar-safe glasses and telescopes

Building safe solar viewers out of provided materials

Photographing the eclipse with a chance of submitting it to the UNF Physics Photo Contest by Oct. 20

Learning fun facts about the sun and eclipses

Making eclipse art inspired by the UNF sundial

