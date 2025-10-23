University of North Florida breaks ground on new Student Success Center, set to open in 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida broke ground on its new Student Success Center on Thursday, with an expected opening in mid-2027.

The center, located between the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and Fine Arts Center, will consolidate essential academic services and vibrant study spaces under one roof to enhance student success.

“UNF’s newest expansion project is strategically designed with student success at its core,” said UNF President Moez Limayem.

The three-story, 60,000-square-foot building will house services including academic advising, student success, career services, tutoring, supplemental instruction, help centers such as the Writing and Math labs, collaborative study spaces, lounge areas, and a full-sized Chick-fil-A.

UNF is grateful for the tireless effort from Speaker Designate Sam Garrison, Senator Clay Yarborough, Representative Wyman Duggan, and others for sponsoring the bill to fund the building and for the continued legislative support.

The building exterior borrows from existing campus elements using University branding and extends the modern stone aesthetic along the western edge of campus, adjacent to the Carpenter Library.

The building is designed by Schenkel Shultz, a Central Florida architectural and interior design studio with deep collegiate design experience, and built by Ajax Building Company, the same company that built Osprey Ridge residence hall and Skinner-Jones Hall.

“This project presents an incredible opportunity to positively impact the student experience at UNF,” said Desai, design lead and partner at Schenkel Shultz.

The project was made possible by PECO funding from the state legislature.

