University of North Florida and JEA partner to support women athletes in STEM

The University of North Florida (UNF) Athletics Department has partnered with JEA to support female student-athletes pursuing degrees in STEM.

The collaboration will be highlighted at the upcoming UNF Women’s STEM and Athletics Scholarship Luncheon, sponsored by JEA, set for Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center.

The event will honor UNF student-athletes with scholarships and will feature keynote speaker Donna Orender, a sports executive and former professional basketball player.

Orender, who is the CEO of Orender Unlimited and founder of Generation W, will deliver a motivational address. Mia O’Brien, on-air host at 1010XL, will serve as the emcee.

Ten female student-athletes from UNF will receive scholarships during the luncheon, which will also include discussions led by regional female leaders on topics such as STEM, sports, business, and networking. The aim is to build connections between student-athletes and supporters, with all proceeds going toward the UNF Women’s STEM and Athletics Scholarship fund.

UNF alumna Margaret Limbaugh, ’97, an advocate for women in STEM, reflected on her journey as a single mother pursuing an electrical engineering degree at UNF while balancing mixed martial arts training.

Limbaugh now serves as the director of electric production at JEA’s Northside Generating Station, leading a team of 150 employees. She emphasized the importance of networking and teamwork for young women entering STEM fields.

“My advice for young women pursuing STEM careers is to participate in as many networking and internship opportunities as possible,” said Limbaugh. “Then lean on each other for support and approach challenges with the mindset of succeeding together as a team.”

Ticket packages for the luncheon range from $125 to $2,000, with proceeds supporting future scholarships. For more information, contact UNF Athletics or visit the event’s website.

