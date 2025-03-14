UniverSoul Circus traveling to Downtown Jacksonville in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UniverSoul Circus is setting up its show in Downtown Jacksonville next month, celebrating 31 years on the road.

This year’s show is titled “Rhythm of the World” and features diverse musical performances and stunts from performers around the world.

Musical genres will span from R&B to Latin, hip-hop, Jazz and pop.

“Our Rhythm of the World production celebrates the world’s top circus performers and the unity of people from all walks of life. It’s a powerful reminder of the universal values of love, respect, and togetherness,” said Cedric Walker, founder and CEO of UniverSoul Circus.

The circus will be set up in Tailgater’s Lot next to Everbank Stadium.

This year, officials say UniverSoul is operating under a brand-new, state-of-the-art big top tent made in Italy. It features a new dynamic audio and lighting system to elevate the experience.

Featured performers include the African Dream hoop divers from Addis Abba, Ethiopia, a teeterboard act from Ethiopia, a strong-man hand-balance duo called Double Vision from the Dominican Republic, and a high-flying acrobatic act from Russia called Zhukau Swing.

Performance times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; noon, 3:30, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon, three, and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets start at $25.

