U.S. Navy identifies sailor presumed lost at sea from USS George Washington

The U.S. Navy has identified Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV from North Florida as the sailor presumed overboard from the USS George Washington on July 28.

For more than 45 hours of continuous search, covering 2,200 square miles, the U.S. Navy, along with Australian Defence and Border Forces, suspended the search in the Timor Sea on July 30.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our shipmate, Airman Rivera Lynch,” said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer, USS George Washington.

“I am sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units who assisted in the search effort, including our partners from the Australian Defence Force and Border Force.”

The extensive search involved multiple units, including U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons 77 and 51, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Robert Smalls, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup.

Fixed-wing aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5, two P-8 Poseidon aircraft, and patrol boats from the Australian Defence Force also participated in the search efforts.

Map of the Timor Sea, north of Australia:

Map of the Timor Sea Map of the location where USS George Washington sailor Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV went missing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rivera Lynch enlisted in the Navy in June 2024 and has served aboard the USS George Washington since January.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Airman Rivera Lynch’s family, friends, and shipmates during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5. “The courage and dedication shown by all personnel involved in this operation exemplifies the professionalism and commitment that define our Navy.”

A memorial service for Jose is scheduled for Saturday, August 2.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]