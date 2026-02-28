Local and state leaders react after U.S. strike targeting Iran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida representatives, along with other members of Congress, are reacting after the United States carried out a military strike targeting Iran.
Lawmakers shared their responses on social media following the attack:
God bless our brave warfighters, and thank you, @POTUS and @SecWar for your bold leadership.— Aaron Bean (@RepAaronBean) February 28, 2026
Operation Epic Fury is peace through strength in action, and sends an unmistakable message: AMERICA FIRST, always. The United States stands with our ally Israel, and we will not allow… https://t.co/B1wVuqdDcg
The Iranian regime has set the table for Operation Epic Furry through their forty-seven years of state sponsored terrorism and murder of American citizens.— Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) February 28, 2026
The Iranian regime has continued their pursuit of “death to America” through their continued development of nuclear weapons…
We are with you, Mr. President.— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 28, 2026
We will cut off the head of the snake of Muslim terror,
Bring lasting peace to the Middle East,
And save the Iranian People.
Bombs away. https://t.co/8cGV3YX4X8
The days of the evil Iranian regime chanting “Death to America,” threatening the very existence of our country and our allies, and oppressing its people are over.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 28, 2026
Thank you, @POTUS, for your strong leadership. God bless @SecWar and the brave men and women in our military.… https://t.co/mLRzi22lUR
Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon Denounces Attack On Iran pic.twitter.com/U0IXFSLOre— State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) February 28, 2026
President Trump acted squarely within his constitutional authority to strike Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, responsible for the oppression and murder of thousands of its own people.— Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) February 28, 2026
Iran was given every opportunity to choose diplomacy, with President…
