USPS makes request for Jacksonville homeowners to inspect, repair mailboxes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service is asking Jacksonville homeowners to participate in Mailbox Improvement Week beginning May 19 to May 25.

Just in time for Spring Cleaning, the goal is to repair suburban and rural mailboxes to benefit the appearance of our community while making delivering and receiving mail safer for carriers and customers.

The annual request comes as mailboxes take wear and tear over time.

The USPS said some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Replacing or adding house numbers.

“If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service -- approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes, the USPS said. “USPS customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited.”

For more information on approved mailboxes, using names or numbers, and answers to any other questions, contact your local

