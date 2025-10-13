U.S.S. Orleck hosts ceremony to commemorate U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. service members from near and far gathered Monday at the U.S.S. Orleck to commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy. Michael Harrington is a retired radioman second class. He says the Navy made him into the person who he is today.

“The things that we were able to accomplish, the things we were able to see, the way it made us men I think that was the most important part,” said Harrington.

The ceremony featured several speakers, the presentation of colors, and a cake cutting.

“In Jacksonville, one out of every four people are an ex service member or active duty service member,” said Retired U.S. Navy Captain James Fossa. “So this is a huge significance to the entire city.”

Ret. Capt. Fossa is also the manager of the USS Orleck. The ship docked on the northbank is the only warship museum in the state. He says he hopes today’s celebration inspires the next generation to consider enlisting.

“Its huge I have a son serving right now in the western pacific and just to see how the navy has changed over the years even since when I was in,” said Ret. Capt. Fossa. “It’s just unreal.”

The U.S.S. Orleck is open for tours the rest of the day (Monday). It’s closes at 6 p.m.

