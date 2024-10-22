Vehicle hits pedestrian, shuts down traffic at Lenox Avenue, Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic was shut down Tuesday morning on Lenox Avenue north of Normandy Boulevard at 7 a.m. Jacksonville police told Action News Jax the nature of the accident was a vehicle vs. pedestrian. Traffic remained closed after a 8 a.m. Tuesday.

