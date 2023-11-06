Veterans Day 2023: Dick’s Wings, Legoland, Winn-Dixie among companies offering discounts, free items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday, November 11, 2023 is Veterans Day, and many companies will honoring those who have served the country with free or discounted meals.

Veterans Day was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Veterans Day became a legal holiday in 1938, after Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance.

Many restaurants and businesses are offering specials and deals to celebrate those who have served the country. Below are some of those deals.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so check with local businesses to confirm which deals are available before you go. Proof of military service, such as a DD-214 or a current military ID may be required.)

Dick’s Wings & Grill: Veterans and active duty service members can get a free Cheeseburger & regular side on Veterans Day. Here is a list of locations in our area that will be honoring this deal:

1. Atlantic - 10750 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225

2. Merrill - 9119 Merrill Road, #19-20, Jacksonville, FL 32225

3. Nocatee - 100 Marketside Avenue, #301, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

4. Blanding - 6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244

5. Starke - 1371 S Walnut Street, Starke, FL 32091

6. Fleming Island - 1803 East West Parkway, Fleming Island, FL 32003

7. San Pablo - 14286 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32250

8. Mandarin - 10550 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Golden Corral: The restaurant’s annual Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, November 13. All Golden Corral stores across the nation will be thanking active military and veterans for a FREE redeemable dinner (buffet & beverage) on 11/13 starting at 5 PM to closing. *Disclaimers: Available for dine-in only / No military identification required / Free dinner not available for spouse or family members.

Legoland Florida: LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering Military and First Responders FREE admissions and exclusive savings for their families, just in time for the celebration of Veterans’ Day (Nov. 11).

First Responders and Military Members, including active and retired, can enjoy a FREE 1-Day 1-Park Ticket to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park when verified and purchased through LEGOLAND.com/Florida .

1-Day 1-Park Ticket to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park when verified and purchased through . Veterans can also enjoy 50% off 1-Day, 1-Park Tickets for up to six friends and/or family visiting with them now through November 30.

Service member families can save up to 25% on overnight stays at any of the three themed, onsite LEGOLAND Florida Hotels.

This offer is available at LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat and LEGOLAND Pirate Island for travel now through December 21, 2023.

Vacations must be verified and booked through LEGOLAND.com/Florida now through November 30 to claim this offer

Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans and military members can receive a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day.

To receive the free drink offer, veterans and military members simply need to present their valid military identification at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location.

(The offer is only valid one drink per veteran, while supplies last, and is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App).

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: All veterans will receive a FREE Chicken Gyro on Veterans Day.

Twin Peaks: Veterans get to pick a free menu item on Veterans Day, such as a Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, Caesar Salad (Chicken or Shrimp), or Chicken Street Tacos. Guests will also have the chance to donate to Tunnel to Towers, a charitable organization founded to help America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families, that day and receive a $5 OFF card.

Waters CarWash: The Orange Park location will be giving FREE car washes to Vets (active, reserve, retired, veterans) on November 11-12, 2023 in honor of Veterans Day. Car washes are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Winn-Dixie & Harveys: Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket, is offering an 11% discount to veterans and active service members.

Customers with valid documentation – such as a military or veteran ID – can visit their local Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket location on Saturday, Nov. 11 to receive an 11% discount on qualifying grocery purchases.

