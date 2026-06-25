Victim identified in deadly Lake City shooting; investigation continues

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The victim who died from gunshot wounds in the area of NW Albright Place on Tuesday morning was identified, says the Lake City Police Department.

Police identify the victim as 24-year-old Jayveon Montroll Hall of Lake City. His next of kin was notified.

Action News Jax reported the deadly shooting on Tuesday, detailing the arrest of the suspect.

25-year-old Willie Kyedell Thomas was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Police say Thomas will be interviewed by detectives and booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing as detectives process evidence and coordinate with the Office of the State Attorney.

Chief Gerald Butler expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones. “On behalf of the men and women of the Lake City Police Department, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jayveon Hall during this difficult time. No family should have to endure the loss of a loved one to violence. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who knew and loved him as they navigate this tragic loss.”

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Amanda Pepin at the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

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