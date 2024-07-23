Video shows man wanted for armed robbery pull gun on Jacksonville officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released pictures show the moment a man pulled a gun on a Jacksonville officer.

The video also shows Officer J.D. Collier pulling his gun out.

The video from the shooting, which happened Wednesday, July 17, was released Tuesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in a Critical Incident Briefing.

Surveillance video shows Collier as he spots Brenton Paquin’s car and a gun in the passenger’s seat.

Eight long guns were also found in the suspect’s truck, as were drugs and ammo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Body camera video shows what happened when Collier asked the suspect to sit down:

Officer Collier: “How you doing? ... Is this your truck?”

Paquin: “Yeah.”

Collier: “Do me a favor. Have a seat for me, OK?”

Paquin, holding a cellphone: “Yep. Let me get off this.”

Collier: “Hey bud. Grab a seat for me real quick.”

Paquin, motioning to a dog he’s walking: “Let me put him up.”

Collier: “Here, it -- no, no, no. Sir!”

Paquin: “I’m just putting my -- "

Collier: “I’m asking ... Sir ... stop.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We first told you when the shooting happened at a gas station on Blanding Boulevard in the Argyle Forest area of Jacksonville’s Westside.

Paquin is still in critical condition. He was wanted for armed robbery in Lake County, Florida. He was also a person of interest in a murder in Vermont.

The shooting is still under investigation. You can watch the full Critical Incident Briefing from JSO below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.