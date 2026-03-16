Video shows Nassau deputies taking St. Johns double murder suspect into custody

New video from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments that led to deputies and their K9s capturing a double murder suspect from St. Johns County early Saturday morning.

Before that, Barrios was on the run in a stolen 2025 BMW X3 SUV out of St. Johns County when Nassau deputies tried to pull him over on U.S. 1 near Sikes Road.

During the chase, Barrios lost control of the car and crashed on the side of the road before taking off into the woods.

With the help of multiple agencies, law enforcement was able to establish a perimeter as Barrios went on private property to try to get away from Nassau deputies.

RELATED: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend near TPC Sawgrass has violent past, records show

On Monday, a Nassau County judge denied bond for Christian Barrios. He’s accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend Friday night at a Walgreens near TPC Sawgrass.

Barrios faces multiple Nassau County charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, resisting law enforcement without violence, trespass, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

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In St. Johns County, Barrios faces two counts of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary to an occupied dwelling, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Action News Jax is working to find out when Barrios’ next court date will be.

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