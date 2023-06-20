Vigil held for young man shot and killed on Alderman Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small gathering of friends came together on Monday night for a vigil for Dylonn Bealle-Venziale, a 23-year-old man that was shot to death on Alerderman Road last Mon., Jun. 12.

He was described as joyful, and a caring person that didn’t deserve this.

“I love you my boy,” Alex, a friend of Bealle-Venziale said. “He was a son, a good friend, created many memories with him.”

Friends of Bealle-Venziale held a candlelight vigil near the exact location where he was killed.

Original Story: Man found dead on Alderman Road in Arlington

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Bealle-Venziale was found laying in the road last Monday with a gunshot wound. He was unresponsive.

Alex said that when he first heard what happened to his friend, he was shocked because of how close he lives from where the shooting occured.

“I live three minutes away,” Alex said. “He could’ve called me, he could’ve called anybody.”

Alex said that for the person who committed the murder, justice has to be serviced for his friend.

“I hope JSO and the police are doing what they need to do,” Alex said. Neighborhood canvas the neighborhood, knocking on doors, looking at video cameras.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).