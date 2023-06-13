Man found dead on Alderman Road in Arlington

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Arlington.

Police were called to the 8000 block of Alderman Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

They found a man lying on the road. He appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting, and who may have pulled the trigger.

They say the victim is a Hispanic man in his 20s, and appeared to be walking through the area.

Detectives were in the neighborhood looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

