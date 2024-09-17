Villages of Hope Advances the Fight Against Human Trafficking to Build Future for Survivors

Jacksonville, FL – Villages of Hope is celebrating a year of transformation and progress for the women survivors of human trafficking it serves in Northeast Florida.

To mark these milestones, Villages of Hope will host its annual Light Her Way signature event on November 7, 2024, at Bowing Oaks in Jacksonville. The evening will feature a delightful mix of bourbon tastings, savory appetizers, and cozy bonfires. Guests will enjoy live music and have the opportunity to bid on exciting auction items, all while supporting a crucial cause.

Light Her Way is a platform to share stories of hope and survival while attracting new supporters to advance the organization’s mission. Sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $1,000 to $15,000, offer unique benefits and valuable exposure for businesses and organizations.

Event Details:

Date: November 7, 2024

Location: Bowing Oaks, Jacksonville, FL

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please contact Villages of Hope at 904-253-3123 or visit www.VillagesOfHope.org.

About Villages of Hope

Villages of Hope is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in Jacksonville, Florida. All donations are tax-deductible. Villages of Hope is dedicated to filling an immediate need for housing and providing safe, supportive housing for survivors of human trafficking, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity and security.





