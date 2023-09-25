Virtually join the St. Johns County School Board workshop on Tuesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board is inviting parents and guardians to virtually join a School Board workshop.

The workshop will be held on Tues., Sept. 26 and will be available on the virtual platform Webex.

If you would like to join the workshop, visit by clicking this link from a supported Android/Mac/Windows device and it will enter you as an attendee.

If you do not have the ability to log in through the virtual platform, you may call in to the meeting using the phone number and access codes listed below:

Call 1-844-992-4726, use access code 262 256 52401 and password 39952833

If you experience technical difficulties, please call the St. Johns County School District’s main phone line at 904-547-7500 for assistance.

This WebEx event is set to allow attendees to join early. If you join early, you will see a message stating “The host for this event will arrive shortly”. Once the event begins you will be automatically joined into the event. If you have issues connecting to this event when using the WebEx app on an iPad, iPhone or Android device, please remove the WebEx app from your device and reinstall it from your device’s app store. WebEx is constantly updating their software and in most cases, this will fix the issue.

Need help using Webex? Please read How to Join a Webex Meeting.

