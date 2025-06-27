‘Vámonos!’ Jacksonville Zoo partners with Nickelodeon to celebrate 25 years of Dora the Explorer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is teaming up with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dora the Explorer with a special scavenger hunt from June 27 to July 6.

The event is inspired by the new live-action movie Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.

It will be offering an interactive experience for kids and families to explore the zoo while uncovering animal facts and surprises.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ to bring Dora’s spirit of adventure to life at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens,” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“This is the ultimate summer adventure for curious minds and Dora fans alike.”

The Dora-inspired scavenger hunt is included with general Zoo admission, allowing families to follow clues and take home a special activity sheet to extend the adventure.

In the new movie, Dora, Diego, and their friends embark on a journey through the Amazonian Jungle to find the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado, premiering July 2 on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.

