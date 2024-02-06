Volunteer in Clay County to protect local parks from invasive vegetation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Among a long list of volunteer work Clay County is looking to fulfill, residents are wanted to help remove invasive plants.

Invasive vegetation such as Christmas Berry, Japanese Honeysuckle, and the Air Potato are just some of the nuisances that have established themselves in Northeast Florida.

To help curb and remove the plant problem, Clay County is looking for people to help pull or dig out exotic vegetation to prevent it from out-competing native plants.

The county describes the volunteer work as taking place in wooded areas of a park with sparse to sometimes dense vegetation. Tools to remove the vegetation will be provided. This is a great volunteer opportunity for both groups or individuals.

Further information posted by the Clay County:

Desired qualifications: Have an interest in conservation.

Required qualifications: Must be able to squat or crouch for long periods of time.

Benefits: Instantly see the impact you are making to preserve habitat after removing invasive plants. Immerse yourself in natural areas that are seldom seen by visitors. Improve the quality of a habitat and support native wildlife.

For more information on this volunteer program and how to sign up, click here.

