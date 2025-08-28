Volunteers needed for 2025 International Coastal Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 International Coastal Cleanup is set for Saturday, September 20th, inviting volunteers to join Keep Jacksonville Beautiful in a global effort to protect oceans, lakes, and rivers.

The event, which is the world’s largest volunteer cleanup initiative, will take place at various locations throughout Jacksonville.

Volunteers can participate at oceanfront locations from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Meet at 16th Avenue South, Atlantic Boulevard, and Beach Boulevard.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., cleanup efforts will continue at these local parks:

Boone Park South - 3725 St. Johns Ave.

Burnett Park - 3740 Burnett Park Rd.

Charles Reese Park - 1200 Ken Knight Dr.

Fishweir Park - 3925 Valencia Rd.

Five Points - 1028 Park St.

Hogans Creek - 701 E. Beaver St.

Hollybrook Park - 319 Cherokee St.

Klutho Park - 204 W. 3rd St.

Leonard Abess Park - 12743 Leonard Abess Park

McCue Park and Boat Ramp - 2510 Second Ave. North

Mandarin Park - 14780 Mandarin Rd.

Riverside Arts Market - 715 Park St.

Riverside Park - 753 Park St.

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park - 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

Willow Branch Park - 2870 Sydney St.

Additional cleanup times and locations include All Wet Sports/Beach Boulevard Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Ft. Caroline National Memorial from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will be provided with bags and gloves at each location, and no pre-registration is required.

Volunteers must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult, and students can earn service hour certificates for their participation.

