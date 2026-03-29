Volunteers needed for Clay County emergency training exercise

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Local agencies are looking for volunteers to take part in a full-scale emergency response exercise in Clay County.

The simulated active threat training is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Clay High School and the Clay County Fairgrounds.

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Organizers say volunteers will act as role players, helping simulate real-life scenarios, including family reunification.

To participate, volunteers must be at least 15 years old, provide a valid ID, and sign a liability waiver. Anyone under 18 must have parental consent.

CLICK HERE to sign up.

The registration deadline is June 5.

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