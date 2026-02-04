Voucher program expansion linked to projected $15M deficit for St. Johns County Schools

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District could face a significant financial crisis, with officials projecting a budget deficit between $10 million and $15 million for the upcoming school year.

This looming shortfall comes despite the district seeing continued growth in its student population.

Superintendent Dr. Brenan Asplen says that while the district started the current school year with a $3.5 million deficit, they were able to clear that debt through adjustments, but the projections for next year present a much steeper challenge.

The district’s top administrator says the driver behind this financial stress is not a lack of students but rather a shift in how state funding is distributed.

Dr. Asplen explains that while inflation continues to drive up district expenses, revenue is decreasing. The state currently allots approximately $9,148 for every student, but that same dollar amount is now being diverted to the Family Empowerment Scholarship program.

These vouchers allow families to use public funds for private, charter, and homeschool education, and under current state law, students can receive these vouchers even if they have never been public school students.

Dr. Asplen notes that the district is essentially losing revenue for students they never had to begin with, creating a “less revenue, higher expenses” cycle that is becoming difficult to manage.

The impact of this shortfall is particularly high-stakes because 85% of the district’s budget is dedicated to salaries. With principals scheduled to begin the hiring process for next year as early as next month, the district is working urgently to provide them with clear financial guidelines.

Dr. Asplen says administrators are currently “looking under every single rock” for potential savings, which includes cutting vacant positions through attrition to avoid immediate impacts on current staff and students.

Ultimately, the superintendent is calling for a more level playing field, suggesting that the state should consider public and private schools follow the same rules or even decrease the voucher amounts to ensure public schools remain viable.

While the district has historically offered a world-class education, Dr. Asplen warns that without changes to how these scholarships are regulated, the financial pressure will only continue to mount.

For now, the district remains committed to exploring every possible avenue to protect student services and maintain transparency for taxpayers on where their money is going.

