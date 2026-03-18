VyStar members get free entry to Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — VyStar Credit Union is giving its members a special treat this year with VyStar Member Day at the Clay County Agricultural Fair on Thursday, April 9.

Members can get into the fair for free just by showing their VyStar debit, credit, or membership card at the gate.

The annual fair, held in Clay County, runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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Along with free entry, folks can look forward to rides, games, live music, agricultural exhibits, and plenty of fair food favorites.

“VyStar Member Day is our way of thanking the members who live, work, and raise their families in the communities we’re proud to serve,” Kemal Gasper, VyStar’s VP of Community Engagement, said.

CLICK HERE to find out more details about VyStar Member Day.

For the full fair schedule and info, head to ClayCountyFair.org.

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