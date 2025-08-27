Walk Around ‘The Block’: a look at Jacksonville’s newest neighborhood spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You could say Daniel Moffatt’s been around the block a few times, so much so that he’s building a block of his own.

He’s the founder of “The Block Jax,” a new outdoor gathering and event space with local food vendors, a playground and dog park, a brewery, and an open stage all centered around a pavilion with seating space underneath.

“I have four kids, I have two dogs. We’re always looking for a place that we can take everybody out, and it doesn’t exist,” Moffatt said.

“The Block Jax” is being built in Jacksonville’s Deerwood neighborhood, just north of IKEA on Gate Parkway. Moffatt tells Action News Jax construction is a few months away from wrapping up, but he’s hoping to quickly pick up the pace once it opens.

“We’re finishing up a second level, a mezzanine area that’s 21 and up for anyone that wants to have a date night or get away from the hustle and bustle,” Moffatt said, “and with our stage, if we add some porta potties and move some seating, we’re looking at probably doing 1,000 to 1,500-person shows here.”

Visit Jacksonville has a running list of the venues available throughout the city. It doesn’t list any outdoor spaces with the same amenities as “The Block Jax” is promising, which is both the reason Moffatt wanted to get this built and why he hopes it won’t be the only one.

“There’s something like this in every big city, and Jacksonville is lacking in that. Why? Why don’t we have one? Why can’t we build one? That’s kind of where the thought came together,” Moffatt said.

“The Block Jax” is set to open sometime this fall. It’s already planning events for when it opens, the information for which can be found here.

