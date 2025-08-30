Ware County deputies searching for man in burglary investigation

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera near the site of a burglary and theft in Millwood earlier this month.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says firearms and other materials were stolen from a location on the 1300 block of South Farm Edge Road on August 2.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The case was officially reported on August 29.

Photos shared by deputies show a man who was near the scene.

Investigators say they only want to identify him as a possible witness in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to send a Facebook message to the Sheriff’s Office or call the Criminal Investigation Division at 912-287-4327.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling 912-287-TIPS (8477).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.