“Raise the ‘STEAKS:’” Ware County Sheriff’s Office selling tickets for ‘1/2 Cow Raffle’

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia sheriff’s office is answering the age-old question “Where’s the Beef?” with a raffle to benefit its community programs.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office is selling tickets for its “1/2 Cow Raffle,” which will give the winner approximately 120 to 170 pounds of beef.

Raise the “STEAKS” with Ware County Sheriff’s Office by helping us “MEAT” the needs of our community. This raffle is to... Posted by Ware County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

“This beef will be processed to the winner’s specifications,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Tickets are $20 each and the proceeds from the raffle will go toward WCSO community events such as Trunk or Treat, Shop with a Deputy, and the Easter Egg Hunt.

The drawing will take place May 19, WCSO said.

If you’re looking for a chance to stock your deep freeze, tickets can be purchased by contacting Deputy Jennifer Weiss at 912-287-4326 or 912-281-1987.

