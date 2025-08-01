Warehouse employee run over by truck, dies at business in Jacksonville’s Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville warehouse worker is dead after he was run over by a large commercial truck Friday in the parking lot of a business in the Grand Park area.

The accident occurred at about 6:38 a.m. at the business in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

The truck driver made a sharp right turn while exiting the warehouse. The rear wheels of the truck ran over the employee, a man in his 60s, who was bent over counting inventory near the exit, police said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival, police said.

