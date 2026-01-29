Warrant: Former Nassau school bookkeeper spent school funds on weight loss supplements, chicken coop

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a former middle-high school bookkeeper for allegedly embezzling more than $140,000 in school funds.

Jennifer Folliett, formerly the bookkeeper at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, faces serious charges including grand theft, organized crime, and official misconduct.

According to her arrest warrant, between 2022 and 2024, Folliett made 148 transactions with checks and cash that went into her personal account. Those transactions ranged from $3 to $6,000.

Investigators say “numerous ticketing records for school sporting events, such as basketball games, were not properly completed or reviewed.”

They added reported attendance for the events was significantly higher than the ticket sales recorded.

The arrest warrant also states Folliett is accused of using the school’s Amazon account for personal items like, a chicken coop, weight loss supplements, perfume, and men’s and women’s clothing among other items.

The news has shocked parents in Hilliard.

“How could you do that to a small little community,” parent Heather Young said. “That’s a lot of money for a little school district. My son is in sports here, so it’s frustrating to think how this affected his teams.”

According to the arrest warrant, Folliett was terminated from her position in December 16, 2024.

