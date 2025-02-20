WATCH: Body camera video shows moment adults, dog were saved from capsized boat in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Recently released body camera video shows the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office rescuing two people and a dog from a capsized boast on Feb. 15.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a social media post, the SJSO Marine Unit responded to a distress call near the St. Augustine Inlet around 3 p.m.

There were poor weather conditions that day: strong winds and large swells.

Deputies found two adults and a dog “clinging to the bottom of the overturned boat.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputies were able to quickly pull the adults and dog to safety.

No injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.