WATCH: First Alert Weather special ‘Stories of Survival From Across Florida’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh visited the west coast of Florida early in 2025 to see how the area was recovering after two big hurricanes hit in 2024: Helene and Milton.

Buresh began his post-storm tour in Cedar Key on Florida’s Big Bend.

The small fishing village had severe damage, especially from storm surge and wind. He found Cedar Key to be resilient but still in the process of what will be a long recovery.

Buresh then worked his way south to Treasure Island near Tampa Bay. The area suffered a one-two punch from Helene in September, followed just a couple of weeks later by Hurricane Milton.

The flooding in this area was the worst in more than 100 years. Businesses and homes were gutted. Most property owners have been given two choices: to build up by raising the building or to start completely over.

In Forest Hills, an inland suburb of Tampa, flooding took neighbors by surprise when a water pump generator failed during Milton. At its peak, it sent about 12 feet of water into the neighborhood.

Buresh was able to tell some of these stories in the First Alert Weather “Preparing for the Storm” special that aired in May.

But there was a lot that had to be cut for time. We’ve compiled extended versions of these stories for an online-only special that you can watch in the video player above, or on YouTube.

It’s called “First Alert Weather: Stories of Survival From Across Florida.”

You can read the “Buresh Blog” for a recap of the three hurricanes that hit Florida in 2024:

