WATCH LIVE: Axiom Mission 4 Hatch Close on International Space Station

Watch as the Axiom Mission 4 crew begin final preparations for their return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Monday morning.

After the four-member astronaut crew enters the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, the hatch will close at 4:55 a.m. The spacecraft is scheduled to undock at 7:05 a.m. EDT (1105 UTC).

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Crew members are Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary

