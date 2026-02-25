WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveils Frederick Douglass display in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in St. Augustine on Wednesday to unveil a display dedicated to Frederick Douglass.

Two things, a statue and a plaque, were initially covered with drop cloths.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Visit St. Augustine outlines Douglass’ ties to St. Augustine:

“On April 7, 1889, Douglass arrived in St. Augustine by utilizing the train service offered by the Jacksonville and St. Augustine Rail Road Company. Upon arriving at the Genovar Opera House in the Oldest City at 117 St George St (now Prohibition Kitchen) he was greeted by 700 residents.

“Mayor William W. Dewhurst introduced Douglass, who received a hearty welcome. Douglass discussed his ongoing endeavors to secure equal rights for African Americans during his speech. He departed later that day, returning to Jacksonville.”

Action News Jax is streaming DeSantis’ remarks on the Action News Jax NOW stream (click the link below):

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

And also on our YouTube page:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.