WATCH LIVE | Jacksonville City Council approves property tax cut, continues budget discussion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council has pushed forward a proposed property tax reduction despite concerns raised by public safety unions and business groups.

WATCH THE MEETING LIVE HERE

More than 50 members of the public came to speak out on the proposed $13 million property tax reduction.

Most opposed the cut, arguing the less than $2 a month in savings for the average homeowner isn’t worth the cost of lost or reduced services.

“We do not want this insignificant amounts or any amount that takes away the services to people who need them,” said Hazel Gillis.

Supporters of the cut argued it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s only gonna be a $1.50 per month. It’s only gonna be $20 a year,” said John Scott. “If that’s truly the case, I challenge each and every one of them to put their money where their mouth is and advocate for greater cuts.”

At least one former law enforcement officer came out to speak against the cut.

He asked council to consider coupling the cut with an investment in a contingency fund to ensure public safety funding doesn’t take a hit.

“You have a reserve account. I challenge one of you or many of you fund that reserve account for first responders to the tune of $13 million,” said Norman Brewer.

All of those concerns and more were highlighted in debate, with some members painting a bleak picture for future budgets.

But in the end, on a 10-9 vote, the tax cut was approved.

Following the yes vote, the council still has to address 20 budget amendments.

Action News Jax reporter Jake Stofan will discuss the significance of the vote more on Action News Jax at 10 and 11.

END UPDATE

ORIGINAL:

The spotlight is on Jacksonville City Council Tuesday night as members attempt to pass the city’s $2 billion budget. Two big sticking points remain: The proposed $13 million property tax cut and controversial spending restrictions on DEI, abortion and immigrants without legal status.

The meeting, which began at 3 pm, is expected to go on for hours as members are set to sift through 20 budget amendments.

The vast majority of those amendments aim to restore funding to city programs that saw their funding slashed in earlier budget meetings, like Telehealth and medical clinics that serve the uninsured. There are also some that aim to give public safety some reassurances should the property tax cut make it into the final package.

Action News Jax spoke with several people who packed into the council chambers ahead of the budget vote.

Some members of the public are there in support of tax relief.

“I’m tired of being taxed with money going to things that do not support my values,” said Jerry Watts.

Others expressed concerns about how the proposed $13 million cut could impact city services.

“Our children are with more than pocket change,” said Katie Hathaway.

Two proposals also on the table aim to give some reassurances to police and fire unions, which have both questioned how the property tax cut could impact their budgets in future years.

One amendment would take the $13 million that would be lost as a result of the cut and instead put it into a contingency fund for public safety.

The second would pull $13 million out of reserves for the same purpose, should the tax cut pass.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Council President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) told Action News Jax Monday that he doesn’t know how the amendments will shake out, but he does believe some compromises may be made, especially when it comes to the controversial amendment blocking funding for DEI, abortion and immigrants without legal status.

“I know that the body as a whole really has a desire to get the budget passed and if this is the issue that has to split everyone and we have to find a workaround or a way to get through it, I think the colleagues will figure it out and I’ll be there to lead the charge.”

Members like Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), who voted against that amendment in the last budget meeting, sees it as a divisive dealbreaker.

“Budgets are meant to be consensus builders. They have to be. They have to be consensus builders if you want to be able to look your constituents in the eye and say that we came together to build something that’s in the betterment of our city,” said Peluso.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]