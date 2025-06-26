Watch: Massive debris field flying through air as tornado forms in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Center confirmed a tornado touched down in Largo on Wednesday just south of Clearwater, causing significant damage to homes and vehicles.

The tornado, which was captured on video by a neighbor, sent debris flying through the air as it tore through the area. Despite the destruction, no injuries were reported.

