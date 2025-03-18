Watch: Missing teen out of Texas found in St. Johns County after car chase, man arrested

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in St. Johns County on Saturday and found with a missing 16-year-old girl from Texas. Jesus Arellano, was wanted in Texas on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Johns County deputies located a vehicle in the parking lot of Durbin Pavilion that was associated with the missing girl and Arellano. The vehicle drove off and after a brief chase a deputy executed a pit maneuver ending the chase, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

The girl, who was in the car, and Arellano were not injured. She was safely taken into custody and Arellano was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, giving a false name, and driving without a driver’s license.

