Wawa opens new store in Lake City with grand opening event

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Wawa is opening a new store in Lake City on April 2.

The store is located at 1518 U.S. Highway 90 and will offer food, beverages, fuel, and convenience items.

A grand opening event begins at 7:55 a.m., with doors opening at 8 a.m.

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The first 100 customers will receive free T-shirts, while supplies last.

Free hot coffee of any size will be available through April 5.

A ceremony at 8:30 a.m. will include a hoagie-building competition between first responders to benefit local charities.

Wawa says the new location is part of its plan to open nearly 100 stores across 14 states in 2026.

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