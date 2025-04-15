‘Way too close to home’: Police investigating deadly shooting in Murray Hill neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being found shot in the doorway of a home on Tuesday in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Neighbors shared doorbell camera video only to Action News Jax, showing Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department trucks responding to the area after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, around the time JSO said officers responded to the 911 call about the shooting.

The doorbell video was shared with us by Drake Paulsen, whose girlfriend lives at the home where the video was shot. He stayed overnight and walked outside the house a few hours after police responded to find crime scene tape blocking off the street corner.

“It’s a little scary actually, if there was a murder right behind us, directly behind us,” Paulsen said.

Police say the man who died was found shot on Ernest Street, along the eastern part of the road off McDuff Avenue, next to the Victoria’s Learning Center Daycare. The day care told Action News Jax it was closed at the time officers responded.

Investigators haven’t yet shared what led to the shooting, the identity of the man who died, or any possible identification of the people responsible. Police say a white truck may have been seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Skyler Walker lives next door to Paulsen’s girlfriend, a few doors down from where the man was found shot. Walker said he and his wife moved in only two weeks ago and have never experienced crime this close to their home, this soon after a move.

“It’s definitely a culture shock,” Walker said, having just moved from a small town in Alabama, “I thought this area would be safer than that.”

Action News Jax records show this is the 25th deadly shooting in Duval County this year, out of 75 total reported shootings. JSO records show there have been more than 260 crime reports in this area of Murray Hill in the last week, many being for assaults and weapons violations.

Paulsen believes the area is becoming more dangerous.

“It’s insane, it’s insane,” Paulsen said. “It’s way too close to home.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

