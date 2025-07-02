Waycross police arrest man following officer-involved shooting

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting Monday in Waycross. Devonte Williams, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday, Waycross police stated in a social media post.

Police did not give many details about what occurred other than the shooting took place near the intersection of Ketterer and Crawford streets and the GBI is investigating.

Waycross police said the GBI will be issuing more details on the shooting Wednesday.

ALSO: Waycross Police seeking suspects involved in aggravated assault on officer

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.