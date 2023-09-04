‘We do appreciate having them in our neighborhood:’ 904 Day celebrates local businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September 4th is 904 Day in Jacksonville.

It’s a day to celebrate all things local, and that includes the businesses in our area.

From local coffee shops to bike shops, everyone Action News Jax spoke with in the Avondale neighborhood said they are open for Labor Day and celebrating 904 Day with the community.

John Harris said his family grabs coffee and food from Southern Grounds almost every weekend.

Monday was just an extension of that with the three-day weekend and 904 Day.

“Really it’s just a way to show how much they mean to us, and we do appreciate having them in our neighborhood,” Harris said.

Southern Grounds is a local coffee shop, with three company operated locations across the city.

The District Manager, Tyler Vincent, said they are open for Labor Day and celebrating 904 day.

“It’s just another opportunity for us to love the residents here in every neighborhood we are a part of,” said Vincent. “For the community to gather together in our beautiful spaces, and its just a great opportunity for the city to come together and enjoy our space.”

Another local business in the Avondale neighborhood taking part in the celebration is Art Bikes Jax.

Ron Rothberg with Art Bikes Jax said their bikes are created by local artists and they do neighborhood tours.

“These historic neighborhoods have so many great local businesses, one of the things we love about this area is the walkability, that you can go down the block and you are not going to see a franchise, you are going to see local businesses,” said Ron.

