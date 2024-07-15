‘We have to lean in:’ Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan unveils $1.92B budget proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan unveiled her $1.92 billion budget request Monday morning.

The record-setting budget funds public safety and infrastructure, and makes investments in arts and culture, affordable housing, and more.

Deegan’s budget proposal calls for $45.5 million for downtown riverfront parks, amenities, and infrastructure improvements.

She’s also requesting $53.3 million for improvements to city parks, libraries, pools, and venues.

“Jacksonville is on the precipice of greatness and the time is now to choose what kind of city we want to be. Now is not the time to withdraw from our bold vision,” Deegan said. “It’s thinking small that has kept us mired in mediocrity, a city with more potential than progress. We were elected to do hard things. We have to be smart and we have to lean in.”

There’s also $63 million for police and fire salary increases, money for 40 new JSO officers, and $28 million for new fire stations.

With a total of $680 million for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff TK Waters said the mayor’s proposal includes everything the agency had asked for in its budget request.

“I knew they were going to fund those positions. So, I’m extremely happy, satisfied, excited,” Waters said.

Deegan’s budget includes $94 million for UF Health and $14.2 million for arts and culture initiatives.

The city’s remaining $94 million share of the community benefits agreement, which includes money for the Eastside, homelessness, affordable housing, and workforce development is also reflected in the budget proposal.

So too is $10 million to help prepare the city for the October 1 rollout of the state’s new ban on public sleeping and camping.

The city will vie for $5 million of private investment for the plan as well.

“The goal ultimately is not only just to get people off the streets, but to make sure that we can make them productive citizens, in as much as that’s possible,” Deegan said.

While overall spending is up, the mayor acknowledged some arts and culture funding didn’t make the cut, due to lower-than-anticipated revenue increases.

Revenue growth for the City of Jacksonville fell $68 million short of last year’s increase, forcing some projects to have to take a back seat.

“There were many deserving projects that had to go unfunded this year. Our team had to make difficult choices to keep the city on its trajectory of progress,” Deegan said.

Part of the mayor’s solution to fully fund necessary expenses is to tap into $47 million of the city’s reserves.

Those dollars would pay for six one-time expenses including a loan to Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), new public safety vehicles and equipment, DIA (Downtown Investment Authority) and economic development grants, a housing loan fund, and a project to reduce utility expenditures.

“These are things that are not recurring and those are the things that are appropriate to go into the reserves for,” Deegan said.

But the proposal drew some immediate concerns from Council Finance Chair Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large).

“I’m really opposed to going into reserves in general,” Salem said.

Deegan argued with $389 million in reserves, the city will remain in a healthy spot even with the spending.

“Far more than that of what’s required, but two times the target that are in there now. So, that’s what we have reserves for, when we have situations like this where we have critical needs that we need to meet,” Deegan said.

But Salem argued those funds are meant for emergencies, and shouldn’t be tapped into unless it’s necessary.

“We’re just beginning hurricane season. As you know, when it comes to emergencies and such, we have to front those dollars up front and hopefully get reimbursed by the feds on the back end. So, I’m always weary of dipping into reserves,” Salem said.

Overall, the mayor is proposing spending about 9 percent more than last year’s $1.75 billion budget.

Despite the financial challenges, she argued now is the time for the city to make historic investments to unleash the city’s full potential.

“The biggest difference is it was just totally ours to work with and also the biggest disadvantage is we have a lot we want to do and we can’t do them all yet, and probably will never be able to do all of them at once, but I’m very proud of this budget,” Deegan said.

Council will begin diving deeper into the mayor’s budget in the coming weeks as the budget season kicks into full gear.

