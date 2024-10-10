‘We know that these early hours are crucial’ as Farm Share continues Hurricane Milton relief

Farm Share continues to press forward with it’s efforts to support families in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Farm Share, the state’s largest independent food bank, announced on Thursday, October 10, that they are mobilizing over 360,000 pounds of essential supplies for Floridians in need. Supplies range from shelf-stable foods, water, and hygienic products.

Hurricane Milton Weather Workers load boxed meals on a Farm Share food bank truck before it leaves to aid those that may be affected Hurricane Milton as it approaches central Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Farm Share also confirmed they are working closely with the Florida Division of Emergency Management as well as local officials to ensure a swift response is given.

“Families across Florida are in need of immediate support,” said CEO of Farm Share, Stephen Shelly. “We’re here to make sure they have access to essential supplies during this critical time.”

Farm Share continues previously aided in relief during Hurricane Helene, where they delivered more than 5 million pounds of supplies to areas in need.

