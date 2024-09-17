‘We lost a gem:’ Police dispatcher from Sparta, Ga., killed in hit-and-run in Jacksonville

The city of Sparta, Georgia, and its police department are coming together to honor a dispatcher who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville.

A candlelight vigil is being held for Mary Jones, and Sparta’s Chief of Police Tommie Walker Jr. said they’re expecting a large turnout because of how great of a person she was and how well-known she was in the community.

“She was joyful, she was happy she was always smiling. If she couldn’t help you she wouldn’t hurt you, I’ll put it like that,” Walker said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Thursday, Sept. 12, Jones got out of her car on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 north near Edgewood Avenue when she was hit by someone driving a Ford Explorer. The car was reported stolen and was found in a Northside neighborhood with damage, according to troopers. However, no arrests have been made.

Walker said they worked in a smaller agency and are heartbroken.

“We have a bond, a real close bond and it hurts us so bad that someone would not even muster up to say, ‘Hey, I don’t know if I hit someone or something, but this is the location’ and make the call, stand by to see if she’s OK. It’s hurting, wondering and sitting and thinking she had to die by herself,” he said.

Walker said she was helping her daughter move apartments in Jacksonville and was bringing some items on a trailer back home that weren’t needed.

“She was securing that load, I’m guessing a tarp or something blew up, she was making it tight and secure and that’s when the vehicle struck her,” he said.

She was married for over 40 years and a mother of 4, officials said. Walker wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“Turn yourself in. You wouldn’t want your family to go through what our families are going through, what the Jones family are going through, the city of Sparta and the police department is going through because we lost a gem,” he said.

Action News Jax reached back out to FHP for an update but hasn’t heard back. If you know anything about this, you’re urged to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.

