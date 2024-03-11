WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: THE PLAYERS to mark 50th anniversary, legendary musicians in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The strongest field in golf meets the purest test in golf for the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass this week and weekend. But that’s not the only event that will draw big crowds.

Monday, March 11:

Jacksonville Sharks School Game - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Gino Vannelli - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, March 12:

Military Appreciation Ceremony and Cody Swindell concert at THE PLAYERS

The Temptations and The Four Tops - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Bob Dylan : Rough and Rowdy Ways - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Foreigner - Farewell Tour with special guest Cage Willis - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, March 13:

The Brad “Scarface” Jordan Behind the Desk Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, March 14:

Mike Birbiglia Please Stop The Ride Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, March 15:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Get The Led Out - a Celebration of ‘The Mighty Zep’ - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince™ in Concert - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, March 16:

Fall Out Boy: So Much For 2our Dust - 6:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Kountry Wayne - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince™ in Concert - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Sunday, March 17:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

One Hallelujah Tour - 6:30 pm - Moran Theater

The Cancelled Podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre







