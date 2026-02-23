‘Weird and strange’: Tensions escalate between Deegan and Curry amid JEA turmoil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Political tension is intensifying in Jacksonville as Mayor Donna Deegan and former Mayor Lenny Curry publicly clash over controversy surrounding the city-owned utility, JEA.

The dispute follows a turbulent week that included explosive allegations, a controversial text message from City Council leadership, and renewed scrutiny over lobbying contracts tied to Curry and his former chief of staff.

Deegan alleges “Vile Smear Campaign”

Speaking Friday, Deegan suggested Curry and his former chief of staff, Jordan Elsbury, were orchestrating what she described as a “vile smear campaign” against JEA CEO Vickie Cavey.

The mayor said Cavey had been targeted with accusations of racism and fostering a toxic workplace culture - allegations raised by City Council President Kevin Carrico after JEA declined to renew a 5-year $750,000 local and federal lobbying contract with Ballard Partners.

Ballard Partners counts Curry as a partner and Elsbury as a managing partner.

Curry denies involvement

Curry firmly rejected the mayor’s claims, telling Action News Jax Ben Becker he and Elsbury had nothing to do with any effort to undermine Cavey and took a shot at the mayor.

“I’ve watched this weird behavior [Deegan] for three years and it continues to be weird and strange,” Curry said.

He also stated he has never met Cavey.

“I don’t know who Vickie Cavey is, never met her. If she walked into this room now, I wouldn’t recognize her,” he said.

Curry pointed to a moment during Deegan’s news conference when Cavey appeared hesitant after being asked whether she had felt pressured not to terminate Ballard’s contract.

When Deegan encouraged Cavey to elaborate, the CEO responded, “I wouldn’t call it a pressure campaign.”

“I could never imagine calling someone to a live press conference and saying something that happened and that person looking over at me and saying, ‘Mayor, that didn’t happen,’” Curry said.

Lobbying registration revives privatization debate

The latest controversy comes months after Curry registered to lobby on behalf of JEA, reigniting criticism over his past role in the failed attempt to privatize the utility.

During his tenure as mayor, Curry appointed Aaron Zahn to the JEA board and supported Zahn’s rapid ascent to CEO. Zahn was later convicted in 2024 of conspiracy and wire fraud related to the failed privatization effort. Curry was never charged with a crime.

“I don’t refute that I was always transparent about my interest in the value of that private asset,” Curry said.

“Owed a big favor to a friend”

The flare-up began last week after Becker obtained a text message sent by Carrico stating he wanted to replace a sitting JEA board member because he “owed a big favor to a friend.”

Carrico was seeking to appoint his boss, Paul Martinez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, to the JEA board. Martinez eventually dropped out.

Curry said he is not involved in the board maneuvering.

“Look, man, I’m busy. JEA’s not on my radar except when my giant utility bill comes in every month,” Curry said.

What’s next

JEA’s board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, where Cavey’s future as CEO is expected to be a central topic. Several City Council members plan to attend.

